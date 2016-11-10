IndyBlog

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Local News / Nonprofits

Give a turkey to the hungry

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 4:31 PM

click image The bird is the word. - GAVIN ST. OURS
  • Gavin St. Ours
  • The bird is the word.

Unfortunately, giving a turkey to Springs Rescue Mission isn't going to end homelessness or poverty. But it is a sign of love. And on a day that we send out a little gratitude for all the good things in our lives, it seems appropriate to brighten someone else's world.

So, if you feel like donating poultry to someone in need, this is your chance. SRM is collecting turkeys tomorrow. They need more than 800 birds. Let's make it happen.

Springs Rescue Mission Needs Turkeys to Help Feed the Hungry for Thanksgiving

November 10, 2016, Colorado Springs, CO. – Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) is collecting turkeys on Friday, Nov. 11 to distribute and feed to Colorado Springs’ families and neighbors in need.

As part of the Turkey Team, which consists of Care and Share Food Bank and Catholic Charities, SRM’s goal is to collect more than 800 turkeys to help feed the hungry in our community.

SRM is asking the community to make Thanksgiving a reality for those in need by donating turkeys.

Turkeys can be dropped off at Springs Rescue Mission, located at 1 West Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO, 80903. Turkeys will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Our wonderful and caring community consistently shows its generosity and we believe that they will again display their goodwill and enable this partnership to exceed its goal,” said Larry Yonker, Springs Rescue Mission President & CEO.

The turkeys will be used at SRM’s annual Thanksgiving meal that takes place at the City Auditorium on Nov. 23rd. Turkeys will also be provided to families who visit SRM’s family services for food.

Springs Rescue Mission exists to see lives transformed and filled with hope as our community works together to fight homelessness, poverty and addiction.

