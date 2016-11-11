UPDATE: Alt weeklies hail the new chief

Here's a couple more alt weekly covers to address the election outcome:
This one from the Santa Fe Reporter
And Mauitime
—— ORIGINAL POST, 9:46 A.M., FRIDAY, NOV. 11 ——
"I just thought that since City Paper
is in the unique position of giving Clinton the biggest margin of victory in the country and having to prepare for the president-elect that I would share our cover this week with all of you. We're proud of it."
That's City Paper
editor Liz Garrigan, addressing alt weekly editors around the country on a private platform we share courtesy the Association of Alternative Newsmedia
, to which the Indy
belongs.
AAN puts together a weekly Cover Show
, set to be updated with this week's content sometime today. And we can only assume Garrigan and crew's cover will make the cut this week. Here's the image she's referencing:
Another editor, Katherine Coplen, from NUVO Newsweekly
in Indianapolis, shared her team's work:
The Colorado Springs Independent
had to go to press Tuesday morning, ahead of election results, so we didn't have time to strategize a thoughtful visual response. Wishing we had come up with our own Trump cover? For what it's worth, I did snap a pic of this sticker posted on a utility box near Palmer Park a couple months back:
