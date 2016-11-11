IndyBlog

Friday, November 11, 2016

Elections

UPDATE: Alt weeklies hail the new chief

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 2:32 PM

Here's a couple more alt weekly covers to address the election outcome:

This one from the Santa Fe Reporter:
  
click to enlarge cover-trump-fb-archive.jpg

And Mauitime:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-11_at_2.31.36_pm.png

—— ORIGINAL POST, 9:46 A.M., FRIDAY, NOV. 11 ——

"I just thought that since City Paper is in the unique position of giving Clinton the biggest margin of victory in the country and having to prepare for the president-elect that I would share our cover this week with all of you. We're proud of it."

That's City Paper editor Liz Garrigan, addressing alt weekly editors around the country on a private platform we share courtesy the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, to which the Indy belongs.

AAN puts together a weekly Cover Show, set to be updated with this week's content sometime today. And we can only assume Garrigan and crew's cover will make the cut this week. Here's the image she's referencing:
click to enlarge image1.jpeg

Another editor, Katherine Coplen, from NUVO Newsweekly in Indianapolis, shared her team's work:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-11_at_9.24.23_am.png

The Colorado Springs Independent had to go to press Tuesday morning, ahead of election results, so we didn't have time to strategize a thoughtful visual response. Wishing we had come up with our own Trump cover? For what it's worth, I did snap a pic of this sticker posted on a utility box near Palmer Park a couple months back:

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

