UPDATE: Alt weeklies hail the new chief

Here's a couple more alt weekly covers to address the election outcome:This one from theAnd—— ORIGINAL POST, 9:46 A.M., FRIDAY, NOV. 11 ——"I just thought that sinceis in the unique position of giving Clinton the biggest margin of victory in the country and having to prepare for the president-elect that I would share our cover this week with all of you. We're proud of it."That'seditor Liz Garrigan, addressing alt weekly editors around the country on a private platform we share courtesy the Association of Alternative Newsmedia , to which thebelongs.AAN puts together a weekly Cover Show , set to be updated with this week's content sometime today. And we can only assume Garrigan and crew's cover will make the cut this week. Here's the image she's referencing:Another editor, Katherine Coplen, fromin Indianapolis, shared her team's work:Thehad to go to press Tuesday morning, ahead of election results, so we didn't have time to strategize a thoughtful visual response. Wishing we had come up with our own Trump cover? For what it's worth, I did snap a pic of this sticker posted on a utility box near Palmer Park a couple months back: