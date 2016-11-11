IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 11, 2016

Film

Embrace screening is a-go thanks to local support

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge embrace_poster_facebook-friendly_2_.jpg
In case you need some good news today, Embrace — the documentary about body image that we covered recently — has officially sold enough tickets for Gathr Films to green-light a local screening. Local energy healer Marah Armijo helped set it up, and local ticket pre-sales made it happen.

You go, Colorado Springs.

Quick refresher: Embrace is a film by Taryn Brumfitt, an Australian mother of three who suffered from negative body image after having children. She tried and succeeded in attaining the “perfect” body, but realized along the way that she needed to start thinking differently about the beauty standards society pushes on women and girls.

Considering 91 percent of American women say they are unhappy with their bodies and resort to dieting, films like this that encourage self-love are more important than ever.

The screening is officially set to take place at Interquest Stadium 14, 11250 Rampart Hill View, 7:30 p.m. this coming Wednesday. Purchase your tickets early; as of this writing there are 136 seats available, but that’s likely to change fast.

Tags: , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (23)

Politics (11)

City Gov (9)

Elections (5)

Eco News (3)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation