Embrace screening is a-go thanks to local support

In case you need some good news today, Embrace
— the documentary about body image that we covered recently
— has officially sold enough tickets for Gathr Films to green-light a local screening. Local energy healer Marah Armijo helped set it up, and local ticket pre-sales made it happen.
You go, Colorado Springs.
Quick refresher: Embrace
is a film by Taryn Brumfitt, an Australian mother of three who suffered from negative body image after having children. She tried and succeeded in attaining the “perfect” body, but realized along the way that she needed to start thinking differently about the beauty standards society pushes on women and girls.
Considering 91 percent of American women say they are unhappy with their bodies and resort to dieting, films like this that encourage self-love are more important than ever.
The screening is officially set to take place at Interquest Stadium 14, 11250 Rampart Hill View, 7:30 p.m. this coming Wednesday. Purchase your tickets early
; as of this writing there are 136 seats available, but that’s likely to change fast.