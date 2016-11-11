Jené Jackson launches her new memoir at Cottonwood this weekend

Local author (and former Indy
sales staffer) Jené Jackson
will celebrate the release of her memoir, The Oat Project,
on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Detailing the events of one transformative summer, Jackson’s memoir follows her path from sheltered evangelical Christianity to radical self-love, a journey which started at the age of 37 with a desire to try all the things she’d never experienced, such as watching porn, smoking marijuana and going to a strip club.
Through the process of sowing her wild oats, albeit a little later in life than most, Jackson learned how to face her deep-seated fears and embrace herself, a lesson she hopes to impart to readers.
Saturday’s event
at Cottonwood Center for the Arts
, 427 E. Colorado Ave., will include a reading, interviews of some key figures in the book, a Q&A and a signing. Then, in the “wild and free” spirit of The Oat Project
, a dance party will follow.
If you’re interested in Jackson’s journey, or getting inspired to start your own, copies of The Oat Project
will be available for purchase.