Friday, November 11, 2016

Books

Jené Jackson launches her new memoir at Cottonwood this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 7:10 AM

Local author (and former Indy sales staffer) Jené Jackson will celebrate the release of her memoir, The Oat Project, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.
click to enlarge COURTESY JENÉ JACKSON
  • Courtesy Jené Jackson

Detailing the events of one transformative summer, Jackson’s memoir follows her path from sheltered evangelical Christianity to radical self-love, a journey which started at the age of 37 with a desire to try all the things she’d never experienced, such as watching porn, smoking marijuana and going to a strip club.

Through the process of sowing her wild oats, albeit a little later in life than most, Jackson learned how to face her deep-seated fears and embrace herself, a lesson she hopes to impart to readers.

Saturday’s event at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., will include a reading, interviews of some key figures in the book, a Q&A and a signing. Then, in the “wild and free” spirit of The Oat Project, a dance party will follow.

If you’re interested in Jackson’s journey, or getting inspired to start your own, copies of The Oat Project will be available for purchase.


Tags: , , ,

