Brother Luck to host Chopped-themed pop-up dinner

Kirsten Akens
Luck's back on Food Network
Over the course of the last year, Chef Brother Luck
has been hitting the airwaves big time. He made the cut
and competed in
a Sysco-sponsored mini-episode of the Food Network television show Chopped
. Then, this summer, he out-cooked Bobby Flay on the competition show Beat Bobby Flay
. Now, he's gone on Chopped
proper, in an episode titled "Beast Feast,"
set to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
To celebrate, he's hosting a six-course dinner with wine pairings to accompany the premiere of the show, to take place at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Each course will feature ingredients Luck used in the episode. Which makes for a pretty entertaining preview menu because Luck can't actually tell us what those ingredients are.
For those unfamiliar, Chopped
contestants are presented with a basket of four mystery ingredients they must make into a dish, while on a time limit. There's an appetizer round, a main dish round and a dessert round, and after each, one of the four contestants is eliminated.
So the preview menu for the six-course meal has a whole bunch of ???
s instead of ingredients because technically, those ingredients are spoilers for what happens on the show. Obnoxious bureaucracy or unintentional mirth? You decide. Either way, tickets are $95, and they're going fast. If you're so inclined, click here to get yours.
For those unable to attend, the episode airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.