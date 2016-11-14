IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 14, 2016

Food & Drink

Brother Luck to host Chopped-themed pop-up dinner

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge Luck's back on Food Network - KIRSTEN AKENS
  • Kirsten Akens
  • Luck's back on Food Network
Over the course of the last year, Chef Brother Luck has been hitting the airwaves big time. He made the cut and competed in a Sysco-sponsored mini-episode of the Food Network television show Chopped. Then, this summer, he out-cooked Bobby Flay on the competition show Beat Bobby Flay. Now, he's gone on Chopped proper, in an episode titled "Beast Feast," set to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

To celebrate, he's hosting a six-course dinner with wine pairings to accompany the premiere of the show, to take place at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Each course will feature ingredients Luck used in the episode. Which makes for a pretty entertaining preview menu because Luck can't actually tell us what those ingredients are.

For those unfamiliar, Chopped contestants are presented with a basket of four mystery ingredients they must make into a dish, while on a time limit. There's an appetizer round, a main dish round and a dessert round, and after each, one of the four contestants is eliminated.

So the preview menu for the six-course meal has a whole bunch of ???s instead of ingredients because technically, those ingredients are spoilers for what happens on the show. Obnoxious bureaucracy or unintentional mirth? You decide. Either way, tickets are $95, and they're going fast. If you're so inclined, click here to get yours.

For those unable to attend, the episode airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (18)

Politics (8)

Elections (6)

City Gov (6)

Media (2)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation