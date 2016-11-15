Barenaked Ladies, Sting and Bruno Mars top new concert announcements

click to enlarge
-
photo: Eric Ryan Anderson
-
Sting wants to be your valentine.
Shows sell out, you get sad, we’re here to help. Here is our latest batch of new show announcements for your planning pleasure. (Note that Barenaked Ladies tickets go on sale this Friday; Sting and Bruno Mars shows go on sale next Monday.)
Wynonna & The Big Noise, Parker Arts Center, Nov. 18
Elephant Revival w/ Colorado Symphony, Boettcher Concert Hall, Nov. 26
Kanye West’s “Saint Pablo Tour,” Pepsi Center, Nov. 28
Drowning Pool, Black Sheep, Nov. 29
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Pueblo Memorial Hall, Dec. 1
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, 3 Kings Tavern, Dec. 30
Run the Jewels, Fillmore, Feb. 11
Sting, Fillmore, Feb. 14 (Tickets on sale Nov. 21)
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pepsi Center, March 2
Art Garfunkel’s “In Close-Up Tour,” Lone Tree Art Center, March 7
Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, Broadmoor, Mar. 30—Apr. 1
Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13 (Tickets on sale Nov. 18)
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, June 10
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, June 18, Paramount
Bruno Mars, Pepsi Center, Oct. 30 (Tickets on sale Nov. 21)