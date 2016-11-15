Barenaked Ladies, Sting and Bruno Mars top new concert announcements

click to enlarge photo: Eric Ryan Anderson

Sting wants to be your valentine.

Shows sell out, you get sad, we’re here to help. Here is our latest batch of new show announcements for your planning pleasure. (Note that Barenaked Ladies tickets go on sale this Friday; Sting and Bruno Mars shows go on sale next Monday.)Wynonna & The Big Noise, Parker Arts Center, Nov. 18Elephant Revival w/ Colorado Symphony, Boettcher Concert Hall, Nov. 26Kanye West’s “Saint Pablo Tour,” Pepsi Center, Nov. 28Drowning Pool, Black Sheep, Nov. 29Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Pueblo Memorial Hall, Dec. 1Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, 3 Kings Tavern, Dec. 30Run the Jewels, Fillmore, Feb. 11Sting, Fillmore, Feb. 14 (Tickets on sale Nov. 21)Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pepsi Center, March 2Art Garfunkel’s “In Close-Up Tour,” Lone Tree Art Center, March 7Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, Broadmoor, Mar. 30—Apr. 1Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13 (Tickets on sale Nov. 18)New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, June 10Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, June 18, ParamountBruno Mars, Pepsi Center, Oct. 30 (Tickets on sale Nov. 21)