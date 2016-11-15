IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Music

Barenaked Ladies, Sting and Bruno Mars top new concert announcements

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge Sting wants to be your valentine. - PHOTO: ERIC RYAN ANDERSON
  • photo: Eric Ryan Anderson
  • Sting wants to be your valentine.

Shows sell out, you get sad, we’re here to help. Here is our latest batch of new show announcements for your planning pleasure. (Note that Barenaked Ladies tickets go on sale this Friday; Sting and Bruno Mars shows go on sale next Monday.)

Wynonna & The Big Noise, Parker Arts Center, Nov. 18

Elephant Revival w/ Colorado Symphony, Boettcher Concert Hall, Nov. 26

Kanye West’s “Saint Pablo Tour,” Pepsi Center, Nov. 28

Drowning Pool, Black Sheep, Nov. 29

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Pueblo Memorial Hall, Dec. 1

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, 3 Kings Tavern, Dec. 30

Run the Jewels, Fillmore, Feb. 11

Sting, Fillmore, Feb. 14 (Tickets on sale Nov. 21)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pepsi Center, March 2

Art Garfunkel’s “In Close-Up Tour,” Lone Tree Art Center, March 7

Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, Broadmoor, Mar. 30—Apr. 1

Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13 (Tickets on sale Nov. 18)

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, June 10

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, June 18, Paramount

Bruno Mars, Pepsi Center, Oct. 30 (Tickets on sale Nov. 21)

Tags: , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Music, concerts

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (18)

City Gov (8)

Politics (8)

Elections (6)

Media (2)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation