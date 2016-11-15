City: Rolling in dough

click to enlarge

The city of Colorado Springs is raking in the cash, based on the latest sales tax report issued this afternoon.On October sales, the city collected $15.5 million, 12.2 percent more than the same month a year ago. For the year so far, sales tax collections are up by 7.4 percent.The Lodgers and Auto Rental Tax also is blossoming, up by 10.9 percent for the month and 14.7 percent for the year to date. In October, $628,950 rolled in.Through October, the city has received about $8 million more in sales tax for the general fund than last year at this time.Meanwhile, the road tax, authorized by ballot measure 2C approved a year ago, has brought in $36 million so far. The target is $50 million for the year.Read the full report here:Here's a graphic showing how various industries' performance compares this October to last October.