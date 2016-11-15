Let the city election games begin!

Gaebler: Wants a second term on Council.

"It's been a great privilege to serve such an engaged and diverse community these past 3 1/2 years. I've listened and learned so much from my constituents and will continue to honor their voice in my second term," Gaebler said.



Her top priorities for her next four years include:

•Protecting our parks and our quality of life

•Keeping utility rates and taxes low by promoting sustainable development (smart growth!)

•Promoting healthy and connected neighborhoods, to include Downtown!



During her first term, Gaebler led the Infill and Redevelopment Committee, recommending policies to reduce development barriers in the city's blighted corridors and to increase the livability of our downtown. She also led legislation that promotes affordable housing by reducing potential litigation in connection with construction defects.



Jill is perhaps best known for her work supporting neighborhoods, increasing private property rights and community resiliency by allowing residents to use their land for local food production.



Jill has wide support across the local political spectrum. Local businessman Chuck Murphy has endorsed Jill, declaring, "Jill has been an outstanding voice for our parks and neighborhoods. She works hard to find collaborative solutions and has been a tremendous asset to our City Council." County Commissioner Sallie Clark stated, "I have worked with Councilwoman Jill Gaebler on many projects and appreciate her work ethic and dedication to serving the constituents of District 5. She has championed roads and transportation, economic and public safety priorities. Jill has been a leader on many community issues including reducing homelessness and working to build a resilient city, especially important after our experiences with emergency and disaster management."



Please visit www.jillgaebler.com to learn more about Jill's priorities and many accomplishments during her first term, and please watch for information on our campaign kick-off event to held Dec. 5 at 5:00 p.m. at Patty Jewett Clubhouse.

Avila: Running for Council in the southeast district.

After college I worked a few years with community-based organizations in Denver. At the Latin American Research and Service Agency (LARASA) I analyzed census data to evaluate how Latinos fared in education, economic achievement, and health. At Mi Casa Women’s Resource Center and Colorado Women’s Employment and Education, I helped women get off public assistance and into job training programs and/or full time employment with benefits. Thereafter I landed my dream job as an investigator with the Orange County Public Defender’s office in California.

In 1998 I was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment that leads to blindness. The initial diagnosis was devastating. I felt like I was at the top of my game and that this disability was the end of my contribution to the community and making a positive difference in people's lives. Through much soul searching I came to realize that I was much more than my five senses and could have a positive impact on my family and the larger community. Today I continue to work hard and enthusiastically advocate for the continued success of my community.

