UCCS seeks to serve sustainable seafood

COLORADO SPRINGS – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) students can now enjoy seafood at The Lodge and Roaring Fork dining centers knowing that their choices support fishermen and fisherwomen who are working hard to meet the world’s most rigorous standard for sustainable fishing.
In September, UCCS became the first university in Colorado, and one of 31 institutions of higher education in North America, to lead the way in committing to serving Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified seafood in its dining centers.
“The vision of UCCS Dining and Hospitality Services is to be a recognized leader in service delivery and food sustainability,” said Polly Moorman, Marketing Manager, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. “The MSC third-party certification recognizes our commitment to sustainability and brings a level of confidence to our students.”
The Marine Stewardship Council is an international non-profit organization, established to safeguard seafood supplies for the future. Recognized as the world’s leading certification program for sustainable, wild-caught seafood, the MSC works with leaders within the fishing industry and seafood sector to create a more sustainable seafood market.
All MSC certified seafood is labeled, letting students know that what they are eating is sustainably caught. The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means that it is sourced from a sustainable and well-managed fishery and is traceable from ocean to plate. Close to 10 percent of the annual global harvest of wild-capture fisheries are MSC certified.
“We congratulate the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs on attaining MSC certification and serving sustainable seafood to students, staff and faculty on campus,” said Brian Perkins, MSC regional director, Americas. “As the first university in Colorado to earn MSC certification, UCCS is leading the way in contributing to the health of the world’s oceans for future generations.”
The MSC certification is just one of several initiatives led by UCCS Dining and Hospitality Services to increase sustainability. UCCS Dining and Hospitality Services is committed to making well-thought out, strategic choices in purchasing and operational decision-making with the goal of not compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs, which include: Organic, Rainforest certified coffee roasted in Denver, along with single origin Kenyan Coffee from the Harambee Foundation; Antibiotic-free chicken and beef from Red Bird, Coleman, Ranch Foods Direct, and Frontier Valley Meats; the new Roaring Fork Dining Hall will be certified LEED Gold; and perishable food is donated to the Colorado Springs Food Rescue.
For more information about UCCS Dining and Hospitality Services sustainable practices visit: http://www.uccs.edu/diningservices/sustainability.html
Selling health insurance across state lines is a favorite GOP 'reform.' Here's why it makes…
Miss Maggie If you think for a second all this talk of rebuilding America is…
These covers provided a great deal of entertainment. Best of luck, President Trump.