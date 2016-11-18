IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 18, 2016

Business / City Gov

Springs Forward spent more in 2015 than it raised

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-18_at_2.15.06_pm.png
Colorado Springs Forward spent $467,020 in 2015 — more than it brought in, according to its most recent IRS filing, made available to the Independent Friday.

The Form 990, filed on Monday, shows the business non-profit, which we featured in this week's cover story ("Calling the shots), raised $411,000 during 2015, less than the $500,000 the group originally predicted in IRS documents filed in 2014.

The Form 990 lists 13 donations totaling $290,000 for an organization that claims to have "broad based" support. No other source of revenue is reported, other than $1,512 from "other revenue."

CSF ended the year with $110,686, compared to its 2014 year-end figure of $164,194.

Former executive director John Cassiani was paid $65,292 in 2015, the report shows. Policy Director William Mutch was paid $105,500. Both have since left the organization.

Other expenses included $145,921 for "consulting services," $162,187 for advertising and promotion, and about $10,000 for office expenses, conferences and meetings and insurance.

The form also reports $28,700 spent on donations to CSF's political action committee, $32,300 for poll services, $3,450 for a survey regarding transportation, and $2,506 for meals and entertainment.

Oddly, it later in the document reports giving $173,300 to its PAC.

CSF executive director Amy Lathen told the Indy in a recent interview the group expects to spend about $300,00 this year.

Here's the Form 990 for 2015:
2015-12-31_Tax_Return_990_-_Colorado_Springs_Forward_-_Public_inspection.pdf

Tags: , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (17)

City Gov (13)

Politics (7)

Elections (6)

Food & Drink (3)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation