Friday, November 18, 2016

Local News / Pets

The dog days are here — Dogs of Downtown 2017 Calendar

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge dogs_cover.jpg
The Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership rolled out its 2017 Dogs of Downtown calendar this morning — and it is adorable.

Our own Moses, office mascot extraordinaire owned by editor Matthew Schniper, makes an appearance as Mr. February, but you’ll also find tons of familiar faces from your favorite downtown stores. For instance, Bebu of Everest Nepal Imports makes an adorable Miss March and Lily from Rocky Mountain SOAP Market poses for May with her mom’s bath and body products. The calendar also features plenty of hard-working office dogs like ours who get their own chance to shine.

All twelve of these precious portraits are themed for the pup’s place of business, which is why Moses looks hard at work with a typewriter and some Indy back-issues in his glamour shot. The vision and execution is thanks to Springs Pet Portraits, who had the assumedly maddening job of wrangling the dogs in front of the camera. If you’re interested in watching that process (we sure were), you’re going to want to see the behind-the-scenes video.
click to enlarge Moses holds his own in the cutthroat world of journalism - TARA C. PATTY / SPRINGS PET PORTRAITS
  • Tara C. Patty / Springs Pet Portraits
  • Moses holds his own in the cutthroat world of journalism

The calendar is limited-run, only 250 printed total, so you should get moving to Hooked on Books, CJ Kard or Poor Richard’s to pick up yours. All proceeds benefit Downtown Ventures, Inc., the folks responsible for funding Art on the Streets, Skate in the Park, First Fridays and basically all the public engagement you’ll find downtown, a good cause supported by a whole pack of good dogs.

