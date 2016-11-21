Club Q hosts Thanksgiving day community dinner

Club Q Colorado Springs is proud to announce its 4th annual Thanksgiving day community dinner. This year Club Q has teamed up with local non-profits, Springs Equality, United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire and Colorado Springs PrideFest to provide over 100 dinners. Along with generous donations from Whole Foods and personal donors.
This years dinner will be served from 6-8pm at Club Q 3430 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Dinner will be free of charge and open to the public and all ages.
Nic Grzecka, Co-owner of Club Q, started serving Thanksgiving dinner to the public 4 years ago and has continued to grow the yearly event to serve over 100 people. “I believe everyone should have a safe warm place to enjoy this holiday with” says Grzecka “not everyone is lucky enough to have a family that will accept them into their homes”… “We want to make sure people with no family in town or people who consider us family can enjoy thanksgiving together”
“We are so proud of the individuals and organizations that have stepped to ensure this event can grow to serve many more people.”
“We are also excited to work with SCAP (Southern Colorado Aids Project) as our sponsor for our Christmas Community Dinner as well.”
