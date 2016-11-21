IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 21, 2016

Local News

Club Q hosts Thanksgiving day community dinner

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge LINDSEY APARICIO
  • Lindsey Aparicio
Nobody should have to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. But that's the reality a lot of LGBTQ people — especially LGBTQ youth — face on Thursday.

Consider the fact that, according to Urban Peak, youth homelessness is far more common among the LGBTQ population. They estimate that between 20 and 40 percent of the Springs' homeless youths 24 or younger are LGBTQ.

Club Q is hosting a Thanksgiving Day community dinner for anyone who doesn't have somewhere warm and safe to eat. Organized with help from Springs Equality, United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, Colorado Springs PrideFest and the Southern Colorado Aids Project, the dinner will be free and open to all comers. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Read the full press release below:
Club Q Colorado Springs is proud to announce its 4th annual Thanksgiving day community dinner. This year Club Q has teamed up with local non-profits, Springs Equality, United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire and Colorado Springs PrideFest to provide over 100 dinners. Along with generous donations from Whole Foods and personal donors.

This years dinner will be served from 6-8pm at Club Q 3430 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Dinner will be free of charge and open to the public and all ages.

Nic Grzecka, Co-owner of Club Q, started serving Thanksgiving dinner to the public 4 years ago and has continued to grow the yearly event to serve over 100 people. “I believe everyone should have a safe warm place to enjoy this holiday with” says Grzecka “not everyone is lucky enough to have a family that will accept them into their homes”… “We want to make sure people with no family in town or people who consider us family can enjoy thanksgiving together”

“We are so proud of the individuals and organizations that have stepped to ensure this event can grow to serve many more people.”

“We are also excited to work with SCAP (Southern Colorado Aids Project) as our sponsor for our Christmas Community Dinner as well.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (17)

City Gov (13)

Politics (7)

Elections (5)

Food & Drink (3)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation