City releases PSA to help residents cope with tragic anniversaries

For many Colorado Springs residents, this is a hard season to weather. Two major shootings took place in our city last year around this time: Halloween’s shooting on Platte Avenue, and the tragic events at Planned Parenthood on Black Friday.
The City of Colorado Springs has put out a PSA to let residents know that it’s normal to feel sadness or fear, or for memories of these traumatic events to come up, especially if you were directly affected. They also want to spread the word that there are resources out there to help you and loved ones through the trauma.
The PSA
(also available in Spanish
) mentions the website pikespeakstrong.com
, a trauma recovery resource base for people living in the Pikes Peak Region. Whether you need longer-term help such as a recommended therapist, or some techniques to help with intermittent feelings of panic or pain, it’s there to help.
Check out the interview below to hear UCCS Professor Dr. Charles Benight talk about pikespeakstrong.com
and how to take care of yourself this season.
WeAreCOS: Shooting Anniversary with Dr. Charles Benight from City of Colorado Springs on Vimeo.