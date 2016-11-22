Kanye’s post-meltdown cancellation + latest concert announcements

Shows sell out. You get sad. We’re here to help. Here, for your planning pleasure, is our latest batch of newly announced concerts and club shows.
The big news this week is that Kanye West has called off the remaining dates on his San Pablo Tour, including a scheduled Nov. 28 performance at the Pepsi Center.
The rapper was reportedly hospitalized in the aftermath of Saturday’s Sacramento show, which consisted of just two songs followed by a rambling rant about Jay-Z, Mark Zuckerberg, Malcolm X, Donald Trump and others.
You can watch it for yourself in the following video, then scroll down for upcoming shows that actually ARE happening.
Queensryche, with Armored Saint, Black Sheep, Dec. 15
The Wailers, Fox Theatre, Boulder, Dec. 28
Talib Kweli, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Dec. 29
Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Denver, Dec. 31
Decadence NYE, featuring Testio and others, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Dec. 31
The Expendables, Black Sheep, Jan. 11 (Tickets go on sale Nov. 25)