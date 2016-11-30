IndyBlog

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Arts

Bee Vradenburg Foundation gifts $5,000 in surprise grants

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 1:12 PM

It's always nice when hard work gets recognized. And last Wednesday, the Bee Vradenburg Foundation gave out five surprise $1,000 grants to local organizations who did cool things for the arts in Colorado Springs this year. Congratulations and thanks are in order — to the Bee Vradenburg Foundation and to the hardworking grant recipients: “First and foremost we wanted to select organizations doing incredible art, and groups that may be less well known than they ought to be," says David Siegel, Executive Director for the Bee Vradenburg Foundation. "We also tried to select a diverse group of art forms — everything from spoken word, to modern dance, to public art — to highlight the diversity of the arts community in the Pikes Peak region.”

If the Foundation's unprecedented act of kindness leaves you feeling charitable, both Ormao Dance Company and Springs Ensemble Theatre are a part of this year's Indy Give! campaign.

Read the full text of the press release below:
November 23, 2015 Colorado Springs, CO – Five Colorado Springs arts nonprofits received surprise $1,000 “thank you” grants this week from the Bee Vradenburg Foundation to celebrate a banner year for the arts in the Pikes Peak region. In an unprecedented move for the Foundation, the grants are unsolicited and designed to celebrate the often unsung arts organizations that enhance the community year round.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude during this season of giving to the exceptional arts organizations that make the Pikes Peak region a great place to call home” said Foundation Board President, Phil Kendall. “We reap the benefits of these organizations daily – whether it’s a mosaic in a neighborhood park, or youth poetry slam after school – this is a very small way for us to say thanks.”

Recipients of the unsolicited $1,000 grants are:
• Colorado Springs Creative Collective championed a feasibility process to assess the validity of an Artspace Development to provide affordable live/work space for local artists.
• Concrete Couch unveiled several impressive “community built” public art installations including a mural at the Penrose Public Library and a giant pumpkin on the corner of Pueblo and Nevada Avenues.
• Hear Here continues to champion the local slam poetry scene and recently brought a team of local high school students to compete at the Brave New Voices festival in Washington DC.
• Ormao Dance Company premiered a groundbreaking “site-specific” dance work at the former Gazette newsroom and print shop earlier this year.
• Springs Ensemble Theatre is always on the cutting edge of live theatre and with productions like an all-female Titus Andronicus, 2016 was no exception.

“2016 was a banner year for art in the Pikes Peak region, largely thanks to innovative organizations like these” said Foundation Executive Director, David Siegel. “On any night of the week you can see live theatre, perform at a poetry slam, take in a dance performance, or enjoy public art. This remarkable access to art enriches our community and these grants are our way of saying thanks.”

Bee Vradenburg Foundation furthers the legacy of Bee Vradenburg by advancing the relevance, resilience and greatness of the arts in the Pikes Peak region. To date the Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million to local artists and arts organizations with the knowledge that the arts are the soul of a thriving community.


