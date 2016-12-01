New hospital is like "a nice hotel"

click to enlarge Courtesy UCHealth

Colorado’s newest hospital, UCHealth Grandview Hospital, is now open and providing advanced, community-focused care with highly skilled and experienced physicians and nurses.



The Joint Commission, an independent organization that evaluates and accredits healthcare facilities nationwide, has certified the new hospital, a step that also allows all four freestanding UCHealth Emergency Room locations in the region – three in Colorado Springs and one in Fountain - to now accept Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare patients.



Located at 5623 Pulpit Peak View, adjacent to the University Village shopping center near North Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25, UCHealth Grandview Hospital provides the highest quality care in a smaller, more personal and convenient environment. Each patient will receive the expert care they need, delivered with exceptional service.



The hospital is opening with:

· 18 spacious, private, inpatient rooms

· Three advanced operating suites for general and orthopedic surgeries, such as appendectomies and joint reconstruction.

· Four-bed intensive care unit

· High-quality laboratory services

· 24/7 emergency department staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians

· Comprehensive outpatient surgical center

· Advanced imaging technology

· 24/7 respiratory therapy techs





“UCHealth is nationally recognized for providing the highest quality care along with advanced treatments including clinical trials through our partnership with the University of Colorado School of Medicine,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth’s Executive Director of Emergency Services and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the CU School of Medicine. “UCHealth Grandview Hospital will continue that tradition of excellence in this comfortable and convenient location.”



Amenities like free Wi-Fi, a play area for children, a coffee station and comfortable waiting areas will help patients and visitors feel welcome.



UCHealth Grandview Hospital is helping to address Colorado’s need for improved access to emergency medical care with this new hospital as well as with freestanding UCHealth Emergency Rooms located in the Pikes Peak region. The American College of Emergency Physicians gave the state of Colorado a D+ grade for access to emergency care in 2014 on their Emergency Medicine Report Card. This report shows the need for increased access to emergency medicine, not just in Colorado, but also across the nation.



The four UCHealth Emergency Room facilities in the region that now accept Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare are located at:

· 13510 Meadowgrass Drive, Colorado Springs

· 2770 N Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs

· 3790 E. Woodmen Colorado Springs

· 7890 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain



UCHealth Grandview Hospital is operated through a partnership with Adeptus Health, a patient-centered health care organization dedicated to expanding access to the highest quality emergency medical care.



