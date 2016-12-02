The Indy celebrates Best Of in style

click to enlarge
Cayton Photography
Carrie Simison
It’s only appropriate to celebrate the Indy
’s annual Best Of awards
with the best party in the Springs, so that’s exactly what we endeavor to do every year. Thursday night, we honored our 2016 winners, plus the folks who worked their tails off to make Best Of happen.
The Indy
rented out three rooms in the Mining Exchange Hotel, filling each of them with food, booze, dancing and almost 500 people. Staff from the Independent
and the rest of Colorado Publishing House attended, plus our award-winners and some other big players (and partiers!) in the Springs community.
Thanks to DJ Marty Rubio (karaoke master of Johnny's Navajo Hogan), the top floor hosted nonstop karaoke, including a crowd-pleasing rendition of "Free Fallin'" by our publisher Carrie Simison.
Downstairs, people posed for photos
with Cayton Photography, danced along to tunes spun by DJ Brandon Lee and sipped on Bristol-donated beer and Distillery 291's welcome cocktail, the "Christmas Old Fashioned."
The evening wasn’t just in honor of another successful Best Of edition, but also in honor of our vibrant community. A friend of mine — while drinking her whiskey and munching on some rocking Mining Exchange chicken kabobs — said, “I feel so local right now,” a statement which definitely captured the feeling of the night.
It’s always our greatest pleasure to celebrate The Springs, so here’s to another successful year!
