Cottonwood gets good news to the tune of $15,000

State grants are highly competitive, and signifies that Cottonwood provides high-quality programs, community service and administrative ability to the city and the state at large. Cottonwood serves over 25,000 visitors annually, and works tirelessly to give a voice to underserved populations. These include fully scholarshipped art classes, programming with TESSA, Finding Our Voices and Urban Peak, as well as exhibitions that partner with entities such as the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire and the Colorado Springs Queer Collective.
2016 has proved to be a banner year for Cottonwood Center for the Arts. This grant will join the gifts and donations from the Bee Vradenburg Foundation, Richard Petritz Foundation, Griffis/Blessing, Inc., Google, and the kindness of individuals throughout the community.
Showing 1-1 of 1
You people need to get a life!...Seriously! The main complainant is trolling, trolling people who…
Robert: " ...are there any who are salvageable, trustworthy, and honest? No way do I…
TOPS is flawed. You can't continue to buy open space that you cannot afford to…