Cottonwood gets good news to the tune of $15,000

click to enlarge The Soul of San Luis is one of three eclectic exhibits on display at Cottonwood through December

State grants are highly competitive, and signifies that Cottonwood provides high-quality programs, community service and administrative ability to the city and the state at large. Cottonwood serves over 25,000 visitors annually, and works tirelessly to give a voice to underserved populations. These include fully scholarshipped art classes, programming with TESSA, Finding Our Voices and Urban Peak, as well as exhibitions that partner with entities such as the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire and the Colorado Springs Queer Collective.



2016 has proved to be a banner year for Cottonwood Center for the Arts. This grant will join the gifts and donations from the Bee Vradenburg Foundation, Richard Petritz Foundation, Griffis/Blessing, Inc., Google, and the kindness of individuals throughout the community.

Thanks to Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development, our very own Cottonwood Center for the Arts announced today that it has received a two-year, $15,000 grant.Among Cottonwood’s usual programming (such as its rotating art exhibits, classes and theater performances), the grant will also fund such special projects as the neighboring alleyway they’ve been improving with the help of Concrete Couch, which is meant to be an outdoor creative space for artists and performers.Some money will also funnel into Cottonwood’s newest entity, Textiles West, which provides resources for textile and fiber artists.Considering Cottonwood’s programming continues to go above and beyond, we’re all anxious to see what they’ll do with this opportunity. Check out this portion of the press release to see what Cottonwood has to say: