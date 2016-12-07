IndyBlog

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Local News

Don't expect a fly-over today

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 9:48 AM

Just so you won't be gazing heaven-ward this morning at 10:48, there won't be a fly-over of the downtown Pioneers Museum by F-16s from Buckley Air Force Base today as previously planned.
click to enlarge DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
  • Defense Department
The fly-over had been planned as part of a commemoration of the attacks at Pearl Harbor, 75 years ago today.

But due to adverse weather conditions at the airport of departure, the F-16s will not fly, according to a release about the event.

The ceremony inside Pioneers Museum will go on as scheduled at 11 a.m.

