Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Don't expect a fly-over today
Posted
By Pam Zubeck
on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 9:48 AM
Just so you won't be gazing heaven-ward this morning at 10:48, there won't be a fly-over of the downtown Pioneers Museum by F-16s from Buckley Air Force Base today as previously planned.
click to enlarge
The fly-over had been planned as part of a commemoration of the attacks at Pearl Harbor, 75 years ago today.
But due to adverse weather conditions at the airport of departure, the F-16s will not fly, according to a release about the event.
The ceremony inside Pioneers Museum will go on as scheduled at 11 a.m.
Tags: Pioneers Museum, military, history, Image