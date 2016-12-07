Elton John, Guns N’ Roses top new concert announcements

click to enlarge
Shows sell out, you get sad, we’re here to help. Here’s our latest batch of new show announcement for your planning pleasure:
Jonah Werner Christmas Concert,
The Loft, Dec. 11
Triple Nickel Anniversary Show,
Triple Nickel Tavern, Dec. 17
The Day Before New Year’s Eve with Krizz Kaliko,
Dec. 30, Black Sheep
Nappy Roots,
Black Sheep, Jan. 13
Hilary Scott,
Zodiac, Jan. 20
Mogwai,
Boulder Theater, Boulder, Jan 22
AFI,
Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Jan. 28
Dashboard Confessional,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, Jan. 31
Hieroglyphics,
Black Sheep, Feb. 23 (Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 9)
Elton John & His Band,
World Arena, March 16 (Tickets on sale Dec. 9)
Bob Margolin,
Stargazers, March 31
MeadowGrass Music Festival,
La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28,
Guns N’ Roses,
Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Aug. 2 (Tickets on sale Dec. 10)
Justin Beiber,
Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Aug. 12