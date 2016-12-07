December 07, 2016 Calendar » IndyBlog

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Ladyfingers Letterpress hosts all-local holiday sale 

By

Tools

click to enlarge 5x5ad.jpg
Local printmakers, card-makers and stationery-sellers Ladyfingers Letterpress are always worth a visit. Their unique (and often tongue-in-cheek) hand-printed and uniquely designed greeting cards became somewhat of an internet sensation after they printed a card based on the Netflix hit, Stranger Things.

But Friday, they’re giving us one more reason to drop by. Ladyfingers’ Sweet Holidaze Sale isn’t just a sale of their own locally made wares, but features some other artisanal goodies from local makers.

With The Universe Conspires’ jewelry, Flourish’s terrariums, Wandering Ink’s screen-printed apparel and what their flyer calls “other artisanal radness,” everything at this shindig is locally made. And all of it is a little off-the-beaten-path, a little indie and DIY, much like Ladyfingers’ whole aesthetic.

Our last three issues of the Independent have contained a shop local guide, encouraging you to keep your holiday dollars in our local economy. Well, it doesn’t get more local than this. Support your hometown business and artists, and pick up some one-of-a-kind gifts for the rest of the folks on your gift list. Trust us, this beats Amazon.

click to enlarge image1.jpg

More IndyBlog »

Speaking of Ladyfingers Letterpress, holidays

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Popular Events

  • Big Gigs
    Jonah Werner Christmas Concert @ The Loft

    • Sun., Dec. 11

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    11th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration @ Widefield Parks & Recreation

    • Free, donations of non-perishable food and clothes accepted
    • 1 going/interested

  • Staff Pick
    Visiting Writers Series: Max Early @ CC's Gaylord Hall

    • Wed., Dec. 7, 7 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Food Drive with Grass It Up @ Front Range Barbeque

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Hanukkah Concert @ Temple Shalom

    • Fri., Dec. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Free
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation