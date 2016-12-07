Want to make marijuana policy? City seeks volunteers for working group 

click to enlarge
Seats need a-fillin' on the city's Medical Marijuana Working Group created early this year to "study, review, evaluate and develop recommendations related to the regulation of marijuana within the City of Colorado Springs." They're the seats once occupied by Charles Houghton, a local marijuana attorney who stepped down because of scheduling conflicts, and Rebecca Lockwood, a caregiver to sick children on medical marijuana oils who gave up her seat so she can sue the city over residential growing limits. That lawsuit will be filed soon, she says, once her son's paperwork is in order.
As we've reported in CannaBiz, there've been concerns about the lack of actual patients
and their advocates in this group which has produced some policies — like the plant count limit
and moratorium renewal
— that rub the cannabis community the wrong way. So, here's the chance to live up to the old adage "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!"
From the city's press release on the matter: "Current vacancies include positions representing the medical marijuana industry and medical marijuana caregivers, and City Council is also interested in applicants with experience as medical marijuana patients and as experienced professionals in areas relating to medical marijuana, i.e. attorneys, medical professionals, or educators."
Obligations include meeting once-a-month for two hours, listening to presentations on various marijuana-related topics and discussing possible changes to city code. Interested parties should send a letter of interest and resume outlining relevant experience to Eileen Gonzalez either by email to egonzalez@springsgov.com
or by snail mail to
City Council; P.O. Box 1575; Colorado Springs, CO 80901. Questions? Call 719-385-5452.