Youth filmmakers to be featured on PBS

JANA LILIAN KAISER
YDA filmmaker Madison Legg
As a journalist, I try not to get emotionally involved in my stories.
But it's tough not get excited when a bunch of ambitious, talented, bright, local teens get the recognition they deserve. So, excuse me if I seem a little giddy when I tell you that the Youth Documentary Academy
is partnering with Rocky Mountain PBS
. PBS is going to be broadcasting YDA's short documentaries, giving these powerful films a wider audience.
Madison Legg’s 2015 film Under the Wire
will be the first to air. You can watch it on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m.
I wrote about Legg's film, and several other YDA films, here
in October.
YDA is led by award-winning filmmaker Tom Shepard, who grew up in the Springs. The program offers training to talented teens free-of-charge, giving them the tools and skills to tell their own stories through film.
So what stories do teens have to tell? How about the pain of a completed or attempted youth suicide? Or the struggle of growing up with a debilitating disease? Or the division in the black community based on skin shade?
In other words, these films are made by kids, but they weren't treated with kid gloves. YDA's young filmmakers explore deep subjects in surprisingly raw ways. Prepare the tissues.