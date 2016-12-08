Calling all city candidates

The City Clerk and the City Attorney's Office will be conducting a Candidate Training Session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Room 102 of the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave, CO 80903.
Training topics will include: candidate filing, election information and campaign finance law. The training will be recorded and posted on the City Clerk’s website following the meeting.
On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, City Council district candidates for the April 4, 2017 General Municipal Election may begin to circulate nominating petitions. The six City Council district seats will be on the April ballot. Registered voters will vote only on the candidates for their respective district and on any questions that will appear on the ballot. Information on the City Council districts and an address look up feature is located at www.coloradosprings.gov/election.
Important Dates:
· Candidate filing documents and nominating petitions will be available beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017. These documents may be picked up from the City Clerk’s Office (30 South Nevada Avenue, Suite 101), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
· City Council district candidates will need to gather a minimum of fifty valid signatures from registered voters who live in the City Council district the candidate is filing to run in. Petitions must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017.
For additional candidate and election information, please visit www.coloradosprings.gov/election, email election@springsgov.com, or call the City Clerk’s Office at (719) 385-5901 Option 4.
Actually, that looks like the twin-tail version of the F16 with the lower airscoop removed!…
Pam, Just a small criticism: if you are going to talk about a flyover (or…
it is interesting how people who consider themselves religious are so supportive of our p***y…