Thursday, December 8, 2016

City Gov

Calling all city candidates

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-08_at_9.54.39_am.png
The star attraction at the April 4 city election will be electing a majority to City Council. Six district seats are up for grabs, forming a super majority of the nine-member Council. The other three are elected at-large.

With only Keith King saying he won't seek re-election in southwest District 3, candidates in the other five districts will challenge incumbents. Those are Don Knight, Larry Bagley, Andy Pico, Helen Collins and Jill Gaebler. Gabler already has announced her bid for another four-year term.

Besides the Council races, voters likely will be asked for more tax money. Mayor John Suthers says he'll ask Council to refer a ballot measure asking permission to keep the excess revenue collected in both 2016 and 2017 above caps imposed by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, as we reported in this week's Independent.

In addition, as our story this week reports, the Parks Department it considering an additional sales tax to fund parks maintenance.

If you'd like a shot at serving on Council, even though the job pays only $6,250 a year, here's some information just in from the city:
The City Clerk and the City Attorney's Office will be conducting a Candidate Training Session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Room 102 of the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave, CO 80903.

Training topics will include: candidate filing, election information and campaign finance law. The training will be recorded and posted on the City Clerk’s website following the meeting.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, City Council district candidates for the April 4, 2017 General Municipal Election may begin to circulate nominating petitions. The six City Council district seats will be on the April ballot. Registered voters will vote only on the candidates for their respective district and on any questions that will appear on the ballot. Information on the City Council districts and an address look up feature is located at www.coloradosprings.gov/election.

Important Dates:
· Candidate filing documents and nominating petitions will be available beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017. These documents may be picked up from the City Clerk’s Office (30 South Nevada Avenue, Suite 101), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· City Council district candidates will need to gather a minimum of fifty valid signatures from registered voters who live in the City Council district the candidate is filing to run in. Petitions must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017.

For additional candidate and election information, please visit www.coloradosprings.gov/election, email election@springsgov.com, or call the City Clerk’s Office at (719) 385-5901 Option 4.



