Rev. Nori Rost and All Souls Church host two commemorative events this weekend

All Souls Unitarian-Universalist Church has a big weekend coming up, honoring two anniversaries with special services and community discussions.
Saturday, Dec. 10, the church will host a Service of Remembrance to honor victims of gun violence, marking the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Considering how deeply our own community has been affected by gun violence (between the Planned Parenthood and the Halloween shootings last year), it is sure to be a powerful service. It will be held at 2 p.m.
Then, on Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m., join Rev. Nori Rost
for “Our Rights. Our Freedom. Always,” a commemoration of Human Rights Day, which honors the day that The United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the two international Covenants on Human Rights, which will be the focus of Rost’s presentation.
Other speakers include Thomas Barnes, a criminal defense attorney, Dr. Bill Durland, a retired civil rights attorney and Dr. Bill Hochman, history professor at Colorado College.
The audience will have a chance to share their thoughts and engage in the discussion.
Community partners have come together to support both events. Moms Demand Action to End Gun Violence will contribute to the Service of Remembrance, and The Colorado Springs Civil Liberties Coalition and Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission will engage in the commemoration of Human Rights Day.