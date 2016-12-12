UCH reports banner year for Memorial Hospital

• First in southern Colorado to perform Watchman cardiac procedure – August 2016UCH reports that Memorial provided $71.4 million, a 37 percent increase from fiscal year 2015, in uncompensated/charity care.
• First in southern Colorado to use dissolvable stent in heart procedure – October 2016
• Now providing advanced care for all stroke patients, 24/7, reducing the need for these patients in the Pikes Peak region to be airlifted to Denver
• Began performing TAVRs – minimally invasive cardiac procedures to repair heart valves, eliminating need for open heart surgeries in many patients
• Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit providing care
