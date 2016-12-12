IndyBlog

Monday, December 12, 2016

City Gov

UCH reports banner year for Memorial Hospital

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 1:00 PM

On Tuesday, University of Colorado Health (UCH) will report to City Council all the good things that have happened at city-owned Memorial Hospital since the city leased it to UCH in 2012.
Besides investing $130 million, UCH touts these achievements in 2016 alone:
• First in southern Colorado to perform Watchman cardiac procedure – August 2016
• First in southern Colorado to use dissolvable stent in heart procedure – October 2016
• Now providing advanced care for all stroke patients, 24/7, reducing the need for these patients in the Pikes Peak region to be airlifted to Denver
• Began performing TAVRs – minimally invasive cardiac procedures to repair heart valves, eliminating need for open heart surgeries in many patients
• Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit providing care
UCH reports that Memorial provided $71.4 million, a 37 percent increase from fiscal year 2015, in uncompensated/charity care.

Read the full report here:
Memorial2016Report.pdf

