UCH reports banner year for Memorial Hospital

• First in southern Colorado to perform Watchman cardiac procedure – August 2016

• First in southern Colorado to use dissolvable stent in heart procedure – October 2016

• Now providing advanced care for all stroke patients, 24/7, reducing the need for these patients in the Pikes Peak region to be airlifted to Denver

• Began performing TAVRs – minimally invasive cardiac procedures to repair heart valves, eliminating need for open heart surgeries in many patients

• Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit providing care

On Tuesday, University of Colorado Health (UCH) will report to City Council all the good things that have happened at city-owned Memorial Hospital since the city leased it to UCH in 2012.Besides investing $130 million, UCH touts these achievements in 2016 alone:UCH reports that Memorial provided $71.4 million, a 37 percent increase from fiscal year 2015, in uncompensated/charity care.Read the full report here: