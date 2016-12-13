Learn about the future of education with the Women’s Resource Agency

The Women’s Resource Agency
, an Indy Give!
nonprofit, works with women in the Pikes Peak Region to empower them for success. For some, that means providing interview and employment clothing or training in necessary job skills. But the process can also start much earlier than that.
click to enlarge
WRA also provides school-based programs, saying on their website, “Encouraging teen girls to complete high school is important because dropouts earn lower wages than graduates, which can become a barrier to long-term self-sufficiency. We value girls and seek to build a community that values girls as full participants.”
Since WRA has a vested interest in education, they’re hosting a film screening tonight, which relates to the education of students of all backgrounds. This collection of media resources from NOVA’s School of the Future
examines the science of learning and how technological advancements in education are changing the landscape.
School of the Future
seeks to answer the question, “how can the science of learning help us rethink the future of education for all children?” which is a relevant topic for parents, students, educators and community members who value educational advancement.
The event is donation-based and includes pizza and a cash bar. All donations will benefit WRA’s Give! campaign. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the film and discussion starting at 5:30 p.m. in the MacKenzie Place Theater, 1605 Elm Creek View.