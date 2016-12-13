IndyBlog

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Entertainment / Music

Tom Petty, PJ Harvey, and K.Flay top this week's concert announcements

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge K.Flay
  • K.Flay

Shows sell out, you get sad, we’re here to help. Here are this week's new concert announcements and on sale dates.

Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 16:
K.Flay, Black Sheep, Feb. 7
DevilDriver, Summit Hall, Denver, Feb. 12
Dance Gavin Dance, Black Sheep, Feb. 25
Voodoo Glow Skulls, Black Sheep, Apr. 2
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29

Tickets on sale Saturday, Dec. 17:
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey, Pepsi Center, Denver, Apr. 23 (On Sale Dec. 17)

Tickets now on sale:
PJ Harvey, Fillmore, Denver, May 2
Elephant Revival, Red Rocks, Morrison, May 21



