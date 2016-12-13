Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Tom Petty, PJ Harvey, and K.Flay top this week's concert announcements
Posted
By Bill Forman
on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 10:27 AM
click to enlarge
Shows sell out, you get sad, we’re here to help. Here are this week's new concert announcements and on sale dates.
Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 16:
• K.Flay,
Black Sheep, Feb. 7
• DevilDriver,
Summit Hall, Denver, Feb. 12
• Dance Gavin Dance,
Black Sheep, Feb. 25
• Voodoo Glow Skulls,
Black Sheep, Apr. 2
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh,
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29
Tickets on sale Saturday, Dec. 17:
• Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Apr. 23 (On Sale Dec. 17)
Tickets now on sale:
• PJ Harvey,
Fillmore, Denver, May 2
• Elephant Revival,
Red Rocks, Morrison, May 21
Tags: Tom Petty, PJ Harvey, K.Flay, concert announcements, Colorado, Image