New aviation director announced

click to enlarge Courtesy City of Colorado Springs and Greg Phillips

The city's new aviation director, Greg Phillips, comes from Eagle County.

Greg Phillips has accepted the position of aviation director for the Colorado Springs Airport (COS). He will begin his new position on January 30, 2017.



Phillips brings 12 years of experience in airport management and comes to Colorado Springs from the Eagle County Regional Airport where he served four years as the executive director of aviation. Phillips also serves as President of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives.



“Greg brings strong relationships with many of the airlines that serve the Colorado Springs Airport, and has displayed a strong track record of success in a variety of aviation-related capacities, including airport operations and project management,” said Mayor John Suthers. “The Colorado Springs Airport is on an impressive growth track and we are confident that Greg is the right person to continue that trend.”



Prior to assuming his position in Eagle, Phillips was the airport director for Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee, Wash. Other airport management roles include, deputy director of the Missoula International Airport and airport manager for the Bend Municipal Airport where he was named Oregon State Airport Manager of the Year in 2006.



Phillips holds an engineering degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and has served as a helicopter pilot and Army Ranger. He has also completed advanced education in leadership and employee development. After leaving the military, Phillips worked as an engineering project manager for Boeing. He then assumed a position as an engineer and project manager in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airports Division, where he was responsible for public airport construction and grant funding for all of the public airports in Oregon. Phillips next served as the deputy program manager for the FAA project team overseeing the design and construction of Denver International Airport.



As aviation director for Colorado Springs Airport, Phillips will manage, plan, and direct airport operations, maintenance, construction, economic development, marketing, and long term planning activities; implement policies and procedures; ensure compliance; and develop programs and strategies to maximize the potential of the Colorado Springs Airport to include business development in the recently created Commercial Aeronautical Zone.





With the departure of Dan Gallagher as director of the Colorado Springs Airport, Mayor John Suthers has been looking for his replacement and made an announcement today:Gallagher accepted a job with the Massachusetts Port Authority as director of aviation business.