Oskar Blues to occupy former Old Chicago downtown

Oskar Blues Fooderies, the purveyors of handcrafted food to pair with Oskar Blues Brewery’s craft beer, will open a joint restaurant and beer bar in the historic DeGraff Building located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs.
The new concept will occupy 15,000 square feet on two levels. The restaurant space, located on the street level, will feature the southern-inspired specialties Oskar Blues Fooderies are known for, bringing the low country to the high country, including slow smoked locally sourced meats, grilled burgers, New Orleans style grilled oysters and seafood. On tap they will feature 43 craft beers from around the country including Oskar Blues Brewery’s staples and limited release beers.
Oskar Blues lower level entertainment grotto will feature 2 underground bocce courts, slightly mic-ed singer song writer stage and private party friendly lounge. It will also feature on tap, Oskar Blues Brewery favorites and craft breweries from around the country. “We are looking forward to showing off this piece of Colorado Springs history dating back to the gold rush of the late 1800s.” says Jason Rogers Chef and Partner of Oskar Blues Fooderies. “I can’t wait to sip a barrel aged beer, eat smoked meats and kick back in the grotto”
Along with expanding into the lower level of the building Oskar Blues plans to focus on the outdoor back patio with a social fire pit, ping pong, corn hole and chill area. “The back patio is a great place to enjoy the outdoors while spending time with family and friends. With the roll up doors and shared energy from the restaurant, the patio space will be a good getaway.” stated, Anita Gray, Oskar Blues Fooderies operating partner and regional district manager.
“We are thrilled to welcome Oskar Blues Fooderies to the downtown Colorado Springs market,” commented Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership, noting the restaurant is expected to create 75 new jobs in the Springs area. “Oskar Blues is a renowned employer, with strong benefits and a coveted company culture. It is a good opportunity for both the restaurant and for the Springs. Their presence builds on our downtown’s reputation for great food, award-winning craft beer and a fun, welcoming vibe.”
Oskar Blues Fooderies is due to open their third CHUBurger this winter in the hot RiNo district of Denver. Along with expanding the killer burger joint, their home grown coffee roasting operation, Hotbox Roasters, will open next door, serving up tasty doughnuts and world class espresso.
The Colorado Springs space, located at 118 N. Tejon Street DeGraff Building, will open summer 2017 and hours are 11 AM to 12 AM Monday through Friday, with brunch beginning a bit earlier each weekend.
