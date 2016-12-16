Manitou Art Center hosts show on treatment of aging women

"The Older We Get..." invites viewers to examine society's views on aging women
Local artist Jo Hart showcases new body of work in first Colorado show
What: “The Older We Get…”, a fine art show by local artist Jo Hart, opens next week at the Manitou Arts Center. Featuring
tentwelve porcelain sculptures ranging all approximately a foot tall and just a few inches wide, the show tackles the often-ignored topic of how society treats older women. Part-trophy, part-bust, the pieces are each prominently adorned with a number representing their age, addressing the emphasis placed on youth in modern culture and stereotypes aimed at each stage of a woman’s life.
“There’s beauty and purpose in all ages of a woman’s life,” Hart said. “But society puts so much importance on youth and often ignores women past a certain age. I hope people who see my show think about how much value they place on the women in their lives, and whether they honor the women they know, and women they don’t know.”
Who: After decades working as a graphic designer, Jo Hart returned to school to earn her master’s in fine arts in ceramics from Illinois State University in 2015. Seeking a different way of life, she moved to Colorado Springs, where she serves as TITLE at the Manitou Arts Center, teaches classes in a variety of mediums and explores women’s issues through her studio practice.
Where: Manitou Arts Center
513 Manitou Ave
Manitou Springs, CO 80829
(719) 685-1861
When: The opening for “The Older We Get…” will be held from 5-8 pm, Friday, Dec. 16. The show will run through Feb. 12.
More: The artist will be available during and after the opening reception for interviews. Pieces may be photographed during or after the opening reception.
