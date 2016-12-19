Coal kills, demonstrators say

Please make your voices hear to City Council / the Utilities Board members to let them know you care about government transparency and our energy future!
Use your 3 minutes of public comment allotted to each of us to let them know that withholding air quality reports (that we, ratepayers paid for), and punishing the person who has been trying to seek public access to that information IS NOT OK! Let them know that:
We need full government transparency about our energy and air quality information.
They should not punish citizens who are simply trying to ensure access to air quality information.
We want more clean energy in our utility's portfolio, we don't want resources spent to ensure coal and fossil fuel energy sources continue to fuel our city when less polluting alternatives are available NOW! Our rates should be used for cleaner energy that will not poison our community, as the downtown Martin Drake Plant does!
To learn more, and if you haven't signed already, please see the Petition about this travesty of justice and abuse of government power.
Call Amy Gray with questions or for more details at 719-650-0259.
