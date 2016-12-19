Homeward Pikes Peak clients get new mattresses thanks to Virginia-based donor

On Thursday, the online mattress company Leesa donated 100 mattresses to Homeward Pikes Peak, a Springs-based housing program. The donated mattresses, valued over $20,000, will go directly to the program’s clients who are either: homeless; formerly homeless; struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction; leaving abusive relationships or are in other challenging circumstances. For many of the recipients, this is the first brand-new mattress they’ve ever owned.





Client Brian Howard tests out one of the donated mattresses.



“Can you imagine sleeping on the ground for a year or longer?” Laura Fonner, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, asked rhetorically at a reception to celebrate the donation, according to the organization's press release. “Currently we reach out to the community for mattresses and it’s hit or miss. With this donation, our clients can finally get some good sleep and that’s important to their recovery in all aspects.”

Homeward Pikes Peak offers myriad housing programs that serve 84 individuals and households at a given time in addition to operating an outpatient clinic specializing in women’s services. Overall, there are over 1,300 homeless people in Colorado Springs according to the latest Point In Time count. Among that group, 227 have chronic substance abuse issues, 311 have a serious mental illness, and 168 are veterans and family members.