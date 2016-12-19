IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 19, 2016

Arts / Contest

Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 6:01 PM

Kinder Realm, a downtown kids' furniture store, is well-loved for the handcrafted, interactive and unique pieces it showcases. Now, owner/designer James Carlin is offering one of his most impressive (and expensive) home furnishings as a contest prize.

Carlin's kids’ cottages stand out from the rest of his unique pieces, partly due to size and partly due to sheer artistry. These two-level, full-size play houses are crafted from fine wood, with painted murals and detailed accents that give them a sort of fairytale feel.

click to enlarge Nothing inspires creativity in kids like a real-life fantasy cottage. - COURTESY KINDER REALM
  • Courtesy Kinder Realm
  • Nothing inspires creativity in kids like a real-life fantasy cottage.

Most of us would've killed for something like that when we were young. Luckily, your kids just have to complete a couple challenges.

Ages 4-12 can compete in the creativity contest, and one winner will receive the full cottage set, furniture included. The best part is that the contest isn’t just for artists, but for children who excel in writing, math and science — celebrating any kind of creativity.

Ensure before entering that your home can accommodate the cottage’s size. It covers a 6’x8’ floor space and stands 7’ high. Plus, it's designed to be used inside a bedroom or playroom and not suited for use outdoors.

If that sounds good to you, check out the abridged requirements below, and make sure you read the full contest rules before your kids start their tasks.

The deadline for entries will be Feb. 15.

To the applicants: To enter the competition, your challenge is to choose any two of the four tasks listed below and write or record your responses.

1. Design a mathematically-based or scientifically-based puzzle or game.

2. Write* a short story with at least three characters. The story must cover a time span of more than one day and it must come to a definite conclusion. The story must evoke any particular emotion of your choice. This story must be no longer than 1000 words.

3. Create a visual artwork in any media you like – drawing, painting, sculpture, collage, mosaic (any material).

4. Approach this fourth task as though you are an architect and design a unique living environment or an individual structure, intended for either some specific person (it could be yourself, or not), some particular group (such as deaf children, lovers of the desert or forests, or maybe apartment dwellers – just to name just a few), or you could intend your design for a non-human subject or group (such as a real animal or a fantasy creature or group of creatures).
Slideshow
Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize
Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize

Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize

By Alissa Smith

Click to View 6 slides


Tags: , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (18)

City Gov (17)

Military (6)

Outdoors (6)

Religion (5)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation