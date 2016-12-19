Kinder Realm hosts kids' contest with an impressive prize

To the applicants: To enter the competition, your challenge is to choose any two of the four tasks listed below and write or record your responses.
1. Design a mathematically-based or scientifically-based puzzle or game.
2. Write* a short story with at least three characters. The story must cover a time span of more than one day and it must come to a definite conclusion. The story must evoke any particular emotion of your choice. This story must be no longer than 1000 words.
3. Create a visual artwork in any media you like – drawing, painting, sculpture, collage, mosaic (any material).
4. Approach this fourth task as though you are an architect and design a unique living environment or an individual structure, intended for either some specific person (it could be yourself, or not), some particular group (such as deaf children, lovers of the desert or forests, or maybe apartment dwellers – just to name just a few), or you could intend your design for a non-human subject or group (such as a real animal or a fantasy creature or group of creatures).
