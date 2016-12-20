UPDATE: Local DA Dan May gets $32,000 pay raise

-
Dan May: Getting a healthy pay increase.
UPDATE: This just in from Commissioner Peggy Littleton, who cast the sole dissenting vote on the raise:
"I appreciate the DA and all of his staff and how like all El Paso County employees, they do more with less. While it is good that the DA's office is budgeting for gradual pay increases over the next four years, I felt his request was out of line."
And this just came in from May's spokesperson, Lee Richards:
The Commissioners feel the salary that they set, which is for the next 4 years, is fair and just compensation for the position of District Attorney — taking into consideration his experience, ability and responsibilities.
How does a $32,000 raise sound?
That's the pay bump that the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners approved Tuesday for District Attorney Dan May
, effective Jan. 10.
May's new salary will be $215,000.
He's now paid $183,000 a year, which is shared among the state, El Paso County and Teller County. Currently, the state pays the biggest part of his salary. After the increase, El Paso County will pay the biggest portion.
Here's the pay increase resolution adopted on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Peggy Littleton opposing it:
We've asked Littleton for a comment and will update when we hear back. We also asked May for a comment and will report if he gets back to us.
May worked for the DA's office for many years before seeking the office and losing to his predecessor, John Newsome. So May left and worked for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office for four years. He was elected to the local DA's slot in 2008, re-elected in 2012 and re-elected again to a final term on Nov. 8.
Like May, the three newly elected commissioners will see a hefty pay increase from $87,300 a year to $113,490. The raise was put in place by the Colorado General Assembly in 2015. The other two commissioners who weren't newly elected this year will remain at $87,300, but their successors will get the higher pay when they take office in January 2019.
The pay raise also applies to the treasurer, assessor and clerk and recorder positions elected after Jan. 1, 2016. The sheriff's salary was increased in 2015 by state lawmakers from $111,000 to $144,430 for whoever wins the next sheriff race in 2018.