IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Music

The Flux has left the building

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge 15492080_1556916534321690_2105014494197816487_n.jpg

When Flux Capacitor celebrated its second anniversary at the beginning of December, co-founder Bryan Ostrow expressed his surprise and gratitude that the venue had lasted as long as it did, given the mercurial, impermanent nature of DIY venues.

As if this year had one final trick to play on us, the venue announced yesterday that it would be closing its doors due to coding issues.

“These past two years have been the best, most important ones of my life,” says Ostrow. “We have seen an incredible sense of community — people have started bands, met friends, and more. That will never go away.”

While it was initially believed that the venue simply had a few “minor, simple” coding issues that could be resolved — which resulted in a flood of offers to help from the community — the venue was ultimately deemed “unsafe” by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, citing, per their posting on the venue doors, “sections 109.2, 110, and/or 111 of the 2009 International Fire Code.”

There has been a heightened awareness of DIY spaces in the wake of the deadly fire at Oakland’s Ghost Ship on Dec. 9, which has been followed by the closures of Denver’s DIY venues Rhinoceropolis and Glob.

Ostrow, however, encourages all Flux fans to take heart, as the minds behind the operation are already hard at work procuring a new location.

“DIY isn’t done,” affirms Ostrow. “We ask people to take this in a positive way. The [CSFD] got a call and found things not up to safety code. They do many great things all the time, and were actually kind about the matter. Like we said, the buildings we do this in don’t last forever, but the idea does. We will be back better than ever next year. Same passion, same angst, different room.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (18)

City Gov (17)

Military (6)

Outdoors (6)

Religion (5)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation