The Flux has left the building

click to enlarge

Whencelebrated its second anniversary at the beginning of December, co-founderexpressed his surprise and gratitude that the venue had lasted as long as it did, given the mercurial, impermanent nature of DIY venues.As if this year had one final trick to play on us, the venue announced yesterday that it would be closing its doors due to coding issues.“These past two years have been the best, most important ones of my life,” says Ostrow. “We have seen an incredible sense of community — people have started bands, met friends, and more. That will never go away.”While it was initially believed that the venue simply had a few “minor, simple” coding issues that could be resolved — which resulted in a flood of offers to help from the community — the venue was ultimately deemed “unsafe” by the, citing, per their posting on the venue doors, “sections 109.2, 110, and/or 111 of the 2009 International Fire Code.”There has been a heightened awareness of DIY spaces in the wake of the deadly fire at Oakland’son Dec. 9, which has been followed by the closures of Denver’s DIY venuesandOstrow, however, encourages all Flux fans to take heart, as the minds behind the operation are already hard at work procuring a new location.“DIY isn’t done,” affirms Ostrow. “We ask people to take this in a positive way. The [CSFD] got a call and found things not up to safety code. They do many great things all the time, and were actually kind about the matter. Like we said, the buildings we do this in don’t last forever, but the idea does. We will be back better than ever next year. Same passion, same angst, different room.”