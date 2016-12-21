IndyBlog

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Local News

'Gap' on I-25 now a 'top priority'

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:15 PM

Though the stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock has been hanging over the region like 
an albatross for years, the local transportation planning agency just recently designated it as the "highest priority for the Pikes Peak Region."

We've reported on this issue, and we've also carried editorial comments about it.

But now it's official. Here's a news release just in from the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments:
As the Pikes Peak region’s designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), PPACG is responsible for working with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to identify priority transportation projects for consideration of statewide funding. PPACG maintains a list of priority projects that highlights how I-25 is essential for public safety and to economic development as a vital commuter, freight, and recreational corridor.

While I-25 is six to eight lanes wide from just south of Castle Rock north through Denver and six lanes from the top of Monument Hill south through Colorado Springs; there is a seventeen mile “Gap” section between Monument Hill and Castle Rock that is currently four lanes, creating a roadway that does not adequately serve existing needs and will not safely and efficiently accommodate projected increases in travel.

As of December 14th, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, acting for and on behalf of its affected local governments, hereby approves and adopts the I-25 “Gap” Improvement Construction Project between Monument and Castle Rock to the PPACG Priority Project list and names it the highest priority project for the Pikes Peak Region.

“The I-25 ‘Gap’ must be addressed as soon as possible for the safety and economic development of the entire front range corridor” said Councilmember Andy Pico, PPACG Chairman. “PPACG recognizes the importance to the Pikes Peak Region.”

