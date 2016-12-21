Wobbly Olive barman wins cocktail fight

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Phil Arana impressed the judges and the crowd with two egg-based cocktails.

Alejandro Sanchez, embodying "What, me worry?"

Phil Arana's first drink, plated with ginger snaps.

Dylan Currier's drink lost to Arana in the first round, but guests adored it.

Alejandro Sanchez presented a dense, complicated sipper

Sean Fitzgerald's seductive drink felt appropriately glitzy

Phil Arana finishing a line of winning Ramos fizzes for the judges

Sean Fitzgerald's beachy drink pleased and impressed, but did not secure him the win.

Phil Arana celebrates his win with an engraved bottle of Nolet's gin.

Earlier this week,hosted a friendly cocktail competition. Four killer bartenders threw down their best, with the Olive'sbattlingofand, also of the Olive, matching up withof, withacting as master of ceremonies. I judged alongsidepublisher Carrie Simison.Before the competition began in proper, Carlson and Fitzgerald threw down with a "shots scuffle," each making a shot with Don Julio blanco tequila and a secret ingredient suggested by the audience. Fitzgerald rode peanut butter (in this case a peanut butter syrup) in a party-friendly shot to victory over Carlson, whose creme de violette-fueled concoction read floral and dry on the finish.For the first round, all four barmen had 20 minutes to make a drink with Ketel One vodka and secret ingredient creme de noyaux, a culinary cousin of amaretto. Currier brought in a raspberry/cranberry/rosemary syrup and finished the holiday-inflected martini-style drink with a creme de noyaux/egg white foam. But the judges preferred Arana's "sexy, sophisticated" blend of bitters, liqueur, egg white and "gingerbread" ginger/clove/spice syrup.Sanchez pulled together a bright mix, matching the noyaux with Campari, citruses and bitters. But we felt the drink was too condensed, its complex flavors needing space to really show. We gave the win to Fitzgerald's take on an Adonis — traditionally, equal parts sherry and sweet vermouth — which drank boozy and decadent, presented in a decanter.The final round saw Fitzgerald and Arana competing with Nolet's gin — unique for its Turkish, rose-dominant flavor profile — and secret ingredient Stirrings ginger liqueur. Fitzgerald went beachy, with a drink somewhere between a bramble and a mule, resting on housemade blackberry cordial. But, balanced as it was, Arana went for maximum effort and turned out a respectable take on a Ramos gin fizz, spending most of his time shaking the drink into a proper pillow-light foam.After Arana's win, Carlson announced another bar fight at The Famous, sometime during the last week of January.Check out more pictures from the evening below: