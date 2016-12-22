IndyBlog

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Nonprofits / Local News

LGBTQ organization One Colorado planning to tour the state

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:47 AM

One Colorado, a statewide organization that advocates for LGBTQ rights and awareness, conducts an annual tour of Colorado. This year, it’s stopping in 13 cities, ours included.

The “We Are One Colorado” tour will, according to its press release, “address One Colorado's priorities for 2017 and the future, including continuing to ensure LGBTQ Coloradans have equal access to health care, making sure every school is safe for LGBTQ young people, and removing barriers for transgender Coloradans.”

In addition to the above, the organization will reveal the results of its 2016 needs assessment, which surveyed more than 3,600 LGBTQ Coloradans, asking questions about what they considered our community’s greatest needs both politically and socially.

The organization will be stopping in Colorado Springs on Jan. 31 and in Pueblo on Feb. 22. Please sign up if you’re planning to attend either event, or an event held in one of the other 11 cities.

