Colorado Springs: A great place all around

click to enlarge File photo

City-owned Pioneers Museum might be one reason Colorado Springs is a good place for families.

The City of Colorado Springs experienced positive growth and improvements in multiple areas during 2016, earning a place on no fewer than 12 notable “top 10” city ranking lists. New business startups and relocations, low unemployment and excellent quality of life were just some of the city’s attributes earning national recognition.



Already a major destination for travelers, prominent publications such as U.S. News & World Reports, Livability.com and WalletHub ranked COS as a “best city” within its top 10 lists proving that the 40th largest city in the nation is not only a great place to visit, but is also a great place to live.



Overall Awards:



· # 9 Best in the Mountains City by Money Magazine



o Reviewed metro areas (300,000+) with strong job growth, affordable housing, good schools, low crime and great quality of life factor i.e. transportation and green space.





· #5 Best Places to Live by U.S. News & World Report



o Cities were ranked an evaluated by the following indexes: job market, value, quality of life, desirability, and net migration.





· #4 Best Midsize Cities for New Grads by OnlineDegrees.com



o Cities were graded on a 10 point scale for rents, population age, degree earnings, arts and entertainment, job growth projections and area unemployment rate.







· #4 Best Large City to Live in by WalletHub



o Compared 62 cities with population over 300,000 in livability, education health and local economy and taxes.







· #7 Best City for Veterans by WalletHub



o Cities were evaluated on: employability, economy, quality of life, and health along with the “most favorable conditions for veterans”.







· #9 Best City for Families by WalletHub



o 150 Cities were evaluated by five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun; 2) Health & Safety; 3) Education & Child Care; 4) Affordability; and 5) Socioeconomic Environment.





Economics-based Recognitions:





· #3 Best Large City for First-Time Home Buyers by WalletHub



o WalletHub reviewed over 300 cities for affordability, Real-Estate Market and Quality of life.







· #3 Best Place to Retire With Only a Social Security Check by U.S. News & World Report



o U.S. News analyzed 104 major metro areas for couples in covering essential in cost of living expenses.





· #6 Top 10 Housing Markets to Watch in 2017 by Trulia’s Housing Outlook report



o Markets were evaluated in 5 areas: strong job growth, low vacancy rates, high affordability, more inbound home searches and political affiliation.



Recent rankings in travel and tourism included:



· #5 Traveler’s Choice Destinations on the Rise for 2017 by TripAdvisor



o Rankings were calculated on “algorithm measuring year-over-year increase in positive traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions and increase in booking interest." The Gazette, Dec. 7, 2016







· #6, #13 Best Weekend Getaway by U.S. News & World Report



o Rankings are based on editor and user score votes, accounting for changing numbers.





· #9 Top 10 Downtowns by Livability.com



o Selections are based on community, amenities, growth, diversity, education, health care, resident engagement, transportation housing and economy.



Other notable rankings include:



· #11 2016 Best Metro Areas for STEM Professionals by WalletHub



· #12 Forbes ranked COS as Best place for business and careers in 2016



For more detailed information on the methodology that was used for these rankings please visit the website for each listed publication.



According to various magazines and online services, Colorado Springs this year was judged among the best places to live, best cities in the mountains, best mid-sized cities for new grads, best for vets, best for families, best for first-time home buyers and best place to retire on limited income.Whew. If you believe all that, you'll enjoy the following wrap up of all those "honors" issued by the city communications office: