Tim Mitros leaves his city job today

This flooding on Pope's Valley Drive is an example of the headaches that marked Tim Mitros' years with the city.

Tim Mitros, longtime city employee who worked on stormwater issues for many years, ends his service with the city today, he tells the"Yes, I'm retiring from the city," he says — though it appears that he is being forced out.Mitros came into the spotlight in recent years when the city got into a jam on failure to deal with its sizable stormwater drainage system.The Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a second report in August 2015 — the first came in early 2013 — blasting the city's failure to deal with drainage. Suthers has since struck a deal with Pueblo County in which the city agrees to spend $460 million in the next 20 years, much drawn from the city's general fund. Colorado Springs Utilities also will contribute.But after that 2015 EPA report, Mayor John Suthers reassigned Mitros to the Office of Emergency Management as its engineering program manager. Many thought that Mitros, who was the city's development review and stormwater manager, was scapegoated for a funding problem for stormwater over which he had no control.Mitros has been hailed by citizens as a hard-working, deeply caring city employee who worked long hours helping citizens understand the city's stormwater needs and finding ways to ease the impacts of the city's substandard system.Mitros, 57, served for 25 years. He says he's prohibited from discussing his departure agreement or saying "anything that will disparage the city.""I've enjoyed working for the city, and basically I've enjoyed serving the city of Colorado Springs," he says. "That's my joy."