Lamborn sought chairmanship of veterans committee

Congressman Lamborn was a finalist for the position of Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. The House Steering Committee selected Representative Phil Roe of Tennessee to serve as the HVAC Chair. Rep. Roe's background as a physician and Army veteran makes him well-positioned to lead the Committee in the next Congress.
Doug was then elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006 to represent Colorado’s Fifth District. Colorado’s Fifth District, based in Colorado Springs, is one of our nation’s most military-intensive congressional districts and the proud home to more than 100,000 veterans who have served our country with distinction and honor. Because of the district's military and veterans concentration, Doug serves as a high-ranking member on both the House Armed Services Committee and the House Veterans Affairs Committee. In these roles, he has protected important national defense funding, programs, and missions and has fought hard for the right of veterans to receive the healthcare they have earned. Additionally, the Congressman has worked since his first full day in office to bring about a dignified and fitting National Veterans Cemetery to the Pikes Peak Region, and he is well on the way to achieving that goal, with construction slated to begin in the near future.
Recently, Doug was named the Vice Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee. The Strategic Forces Subcommittee oversees our nation’s strategic weapons, ballistic missile defense, space programs, and Department of Energy national security programs (excluding nonproliferation programs). It makes sure our nation is properly prepared for any missile or nuclear attacks.
