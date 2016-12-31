City closes deal with The Broadmoor for Strawberry Fields

I wanted to let you know that the land exchange with the Broadmoor has been closed. All necessary documents, including the conservation easement held by the Palmer Land Trust, have been executed and recorded.
Through this exchange, the City gained 371 acres of property and 115 acres of new public trail easements that include an expanded North Cheyenne Cañon Park, secured property for the Manitou Incline, expanded Bear Creek Park, and secured easements for the Chamberlain Trail, Barr Trail, South Cañon Trail, and trails to Hully Gully.
The land exchange from the City to The Broadmoor includes 180+ acres of the area called Strawberry Hill, as well as .55 acres adjacent to the Cog railway. A conservation easement has been placed with the Palmer Land Trust upon the 180+ acres of Strawberry Hill that was transferred to The Broadmoor; the public will continue to have access to all but 8.5 acres of the Strawberry Hill property to ensure conservation and recreation values are protected and public access is provided to the property in perpetuity. The conservation easement defines only an 8.5 acre private building envelope within the 180+ acre parcel to develop a picnicking area, horse stables and trail. In addition, the City received a public access easement over the entire parcel except the building envelope.
Public park master plan processes for the Strawberry Hill property and North Cheyenne Cañon Park will begin in 2017.
I want to personally thank you all for your engagement, thoughtful dialogue and creative approaches to the success of this project!
I hope each of you have a very Happy New Year!
Have a great day!
Karen
In response to Doug's comment: As a volunteer at the Haunt, I have seen firsthand…
Doug, your words could not be more true. I am glad that I am not…
Whatever the reasons behind it, I'm sorry it's come to this.