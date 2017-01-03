Leadership title changes for board of county commissioners

click to enlarge File photo

You can call her President Clark now.

The Board of Commissioners has been considering a title change of leadership for several years now and the transition to a new incoming board was an appropriate time to implement. The term chair and vice chair applies to many other boards and commissions on which the commissioners participate and the the term President and President Pro Tempore is a recognizable structure for the Board of County Commissioners leadership.

We're not sure what this all means, but the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners no longer has a chair and vice chair.Instead, the BOCC recently adopted new titles: president and president pro tempore.Fancy.Here's the explanation provided by BOCC Chair, uh, President, Sallie Clark:Clark recently served as the president of the National Association of Counties. She didn't say this was the impetus for the idea, but just sayin'.Examples of boards on which commissioners serve that use the titles chair and vice chair are the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department board, Pikes Peak Workforce Center board, Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments board.This has been the case for decades, but apparently isn't working anymore.All that said, other counties' commissions haven't seen fit to change their leadership titles, including in Boulder, Adams and Pueblo counties, to name a few.