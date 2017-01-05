Excitment over Coachella reminds the world of Anschutz’s ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations

-
Love is love, right?
Ah, Coachella. Whatever your personal feelings about writhing around outdoors with thousands of drunk people while watching “the greats” on a stage too far away to see, there’s no denying it’s one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year.
The hype for this summer’s event only got louder when the lineup was released
— including queen Beyoncé headlining — with notable appearances by Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.
But amid all the excitement, some financial details about the festival’s owner, real estate mogul Philip Anschutz, began to resurface. We reported in depth on Anschutz last summer, and took a look at the organizations to which he gives his money. Among these, anti-LGBTQ organizations the Alliance Defending Freedom, the National Christian Foundation and the Family Research Council stood out, as originally uncovered by the Washington Post.
People were appropriately outraged at the time, but the fervor has since died down. Now, thanks to reminders by Esquire
, Teen Vogue, Huffington Post
(who even mentioned our blog in their story) and plenty more, fans are starting to question the man in charge of Coachella.
Meanwhile, Anschutz apparently told the Rolling Stone that the uproar was "fake news,"
and that he had ended all contributions to the groups in question.
"Recent claims published in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news – it is all garbage," he told the Rolling Stone
. "I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation."
Whatever his assertions, it's safe to say that proud feminist Beyoncé isn't down with prejudice toward the LGBTQ community, and we imagine many of the performers on the lineup aren't either. So we’re left to wonder what the public backlash is going to accomplish.
Will Queen Bey back out? Will there be a massive boycott? Or will Anschutz' response calm the public? Considering three-day passes start
at $399, the controversy could lead some to choose a different use for their money.
Whatever ends up happening, this immediate outcry is encouraging. It wasn’t always that someone’s ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations caused public disavowal. Nowadays it's almost a career-ender.
After gospel singer Kim Burrell’s anti-LGBTQ rant went viral, she got kicked off Ellen
and faced tons of backlash from others involved in the film Hidden Figures
, the soundtrack of which she contributed to.
Plus, looking back on this summer, plenty of high-profile musicians refused to tour in North Carolina
in light of its controversial bathroom legislation, which restricts the rights of transgender individuals to use public restrooms. The state faced some economic downturn as a result.
Then, of course, many of us still remember the Chick-fil-A fiasco
, or the boycott on Barilla pasta
, both due to anti-LGBTQ sentiments expressed by the companies’ owners.
We may not know what the future holds for Coachella yet, but it’s nice that people are starting to speak up.