Excitment over Coachella reminds the world of Anschutz’s ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations

gpointstudio / ShutterStock

Love is love, right?

But amid all the excitement, some financial details about the festival’s owner, real estate mogul Philip Anschutz, began to resurface. We

on Anschutz last summer, and

to which he gives his money. Among these, anti-LGBTQ organizations the Alliance Defending Freedom, the National Christian Foundation and the Family Research Council stood out, as originally uncovered by the

.