UPDATE: Excitment over Coachella reminds the world of Anschutz’s ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations



DENVER — Six months after calling on Colorado billionaire Phil Anschutz to stop funding groups who oppose basic rights and equality for all Americans, including LGBTQ Americans, ProgressNow Colorado, the state’s largest online progressive advocacy organization, and One Colorado, the state's leading advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans, expressed relief that Anschutz has stopped donating to these organizations.



“Last summer, an article in the Washington Post exposed nearly $200,000 in contributions from the Anschutz Foundation to anti-LGBT hate groups, including the Alliance Defending Freedom and the so-called Family Research Council,” said ProgressNow Colorado executive director Ian Silverii. “We called on Phil Anschutz to immediately stop funding these groups, for whom anti-LGBT discrimination is plainly central to their mission — and it's our understanding that he has done so.”



"It is heartening to see Phil Anschutz give his unequivocal support of everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, and we appreciate that the Anschutz Foundation has stopped funding anti-LGBTQ hate groups after the Washington Post revealed the funding in their July article," said One Colorado Executive Director, Daniel Ramos. "We are grateful that Phil Anschutz looked at the facts and did the right thing after our organization and others asked him to cease funding these groups."



“We are relieved that Anschutz has ceased funding to grantees when made aware of their anti-LGBT activities, and we'll continue to be vigilant to ensure he keeps this promise,” said Silverii. "We're proud that our organization played a role in helping convince Phil Anschutz to stop funding hate."

gpointstudio / ShutterStock

Love is love, right?

But amid all the excitement, some financial details about the festival’s owner, real estate mogul Philip Anschutz, began to resurface. We

on Anschutz last summer, and

to which he gives his money. Among these, anti-LGBTQ organizations the Alliance Defending Freedom, the National Christian Foundation and the Family Research Council stood out, as originally uncovered by the

.